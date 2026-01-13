More than 7,000 people waitlisted for UTRGV football season tickets

More than 7,000 people are on the waiting list to buy season tickets for the 2026 football season, according to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The university is encouraging people to renew their season tickets before the January 31 deadline.

There are 7,000 tickets set aside for season ticket holders; that's more than half of the stadium's 12,000-seat capacity.

Channel 5 News reached out to UTRGV about their plans to make more seats available for non-season ticket holders.

University officials said they are working on a solution, and they will release more information when it becomes available.