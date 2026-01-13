More than 7,000 people waitlisted for UTRGV football season tickets
More than 7,000 people are on the waiting list to buy season tickets for the 2026 football season, according to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The university is encouraging people to renew their season tickets before the January 31 deadline.
There are 7,000 tickets set aside for season ticket holders; that's more than half of the stadium's 12,000-seat capacity.
Channel 5 News reached out to UTRGV about their plans to make more seats available for non-season ticket holders.
University officials said they are working on a solution, and they will release more information when it becomes available.
More News
News Video
-
More than 7,000 people wait listed for UTRGV football season tickets
-
Mercedes mural inspired by Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue holding Edinburg 5K run in honor of abused dog
-
2 Army infantrymen arrested following Harlingen shooting
-
Hegseth calls for use of AI in defense department during Starbase visit
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night