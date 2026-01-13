Yaqui Animal Rescue to hold Edinburg 5K run/walk in honor of abused dog

Yaqui Animal Rescue will host the Be Mine Canine 5K walk/run in Edinburg in honor of a dog that was rescued from an abusive situation.

The story of Cane, a German Shepherd, touched a lot of people. He was rescued as part of an animal abuse investigation in La Grulla in July 2025.

Cane had injuries on his face and was malnourished when authorities found him. One person was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the case.

RELATED STORY: La Grulla dog in animal cruelty investigation dies

Yaqui Animal Rescue provided Cane with veterinary care, but sadly he died from heartworm disease complications shortly after being rescued.

Yaqui says fundraisers like the 5k allow them to help more animals like Cane.

"He really was an important story to us, but the truth of the matter is that there are millions of animals across the Rio Grande Valley that are suffering just like Cane, so we're hosting these fundraiser events to not only bring awareness to the community, but also help give back to these animals in need," Yaqui Animal Rescue Media Director Alyssa Ceroni said.

All proceeds will benefit Yaqui Animal Rescue. The Be Mine Canine 5K is scheduled for February 14 at the Edinburg Municipal Park, beginning at 7 a.m.

The 5k is for people, but participants can bring their dogs for a one-mile walk.

