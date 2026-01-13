Mercedes mural inspired by Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

Rio Grande Valley residents driving through Mercedes may have noticed a new mural.

The artwork is located on the side of a building at the intersection of 3rd Street and Texas Boulevard. The Valley native who painted it says he was inspired by the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show.

"I would like them to get a sense of those deep cultural roots that kind of shaped this place," artist Leo Rivera said.

The Mercedes Economic Development Corporation says they commissioned two additional murals from the artist. One of the murals will be at the EDC office and the second at an office building on the corner of 3rd Street and Texas Boulevard.