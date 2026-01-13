Rio Grande City resident purchases winning $1 million scratch ticket in San Antonio

A Rio Grande City resident won a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The resident purchased the winning ticket at an HEB in San Antonio. The prize came from the game Million Dollar Loteria.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This is the fourth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $363.5 million in total prizes.