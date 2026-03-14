City of McAllen to hold civil service entrance exam for entry level police officer

KRGV file photo.

The city of McAllen will be administering the Civil Service Examination for Entry Level Police Officer in May.

The exam will be based on a person's general knowledge and aptitude and will also evaluate the applicant's general education and mental ability, according to a news release.

The exam is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The deadline to submit an application is April 2 by 5 p.m. to Director of Human Resources and Civil Service Director Christina Flores at 1300 Houston Avenue.

Applicants must pass the exam to be placed on the Entrance Eligibility List, according to the news release.

Rankings will be determined by the highest total score on the written exam, with any applicable military service credit applied. In the event of a tie in final scores, rankings will be determined by the order in which applicants registered for the exam; priority will be given to those who registered earlier.

The eligibility list shall remain in effect for one year from the date of the exam or until all eligible candidates have been passed over, according to the news release.

To download the application, click here.

For more information, call the Human Resources Department, Civil Service Division at 956-681-1045.