Mother, child rescued near Fronton thanks to Missing Migrant Program placards

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents were able to rescue a migrant mother and child who were lost in remote ranch land with the help of their Missing Migrant Program placards.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Wednesday at around 1:50 a.m., agents were alerted of a lost mother and child near Fronton.

"Great work by all involved in this humanitarian response," RGV Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. "This rescue of a mother and child highlights the importance of the humanitarian efforts that the Rio Grande Valley Sector through, its Missing Migrant Program, have invested in to save human lives."

The news release said the mother called 911 emergency for assistance and advised the operator she was in need of help and was standing near a metal sign that read "Auxilio 911" with a green cross.

The sign was deployed by the RGV Sector Missing Migrant Program and has been "cataloged with location coordinates for agents to respond to the exact location," according to the news release.

Agents were able to respond to the location and the mother and child were evaluated by emergency medical technicians before being transported to a Border Patrol station.