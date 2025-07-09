Mother of Angelina Resendiz attends memorial at Naval Station Norfolk

More than 100 people gathered for Angelina Resendiz's private memorial held by the Navy in Virginia, according to 13NewsNow, ABC’s affiliate in Norfolk.

Among those in attendance was Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle.

Resendiz was from Brownsville and was found dead on June 9, days after she was last seen at the Norfolk Naval Station.

Her mother is still trying to learn what really happened to her daughter. Castle said she returned to meet Angelina's friends and to see where her daughter died.

According to ABC News, Castle accused the military of not taking the steps to protect Resendiz after she was reported missing.

RELATED STORY: Body of fallen sailor Angelina Resendiz arrives in Harlingen

She also criticized the Navy for not sharing information about her daughter’s death or the suspect, who is in pretrial confinement and has not been publicly identified.

According to Castle, after her daughter was reported missing, the Navy told the family that they made contact with her and that she was safe before she was found dead.

“They can keep silent all they want, but I'm not going to be silent,” Castle said. “They are just regular people, and they make mistakes, but because they are military, there's no accountability. And we don't get to know, you know, what's happening on the bases.”

The Navy has informed ABC News that the suspect, who is in pretrial confinement, still has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing. The cause of her death has also not been reported.

Click here for the full story.