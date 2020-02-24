Mother of girl killed in Starr County crash to turn herself into custody

RIO GRAND CITY – A Starr County woman is expected to turn herself into authorities. She survived a crash that claimed her daughter’s life.

Police say 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz was driving when she slammed into the back of a garbage truck. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

The passenger, 8-year-old Leah Marie Gonzalez, was killed. Police say neither were wearing their seat belt.

Officials also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.