Mother of girl killed in Starr County crash to turn herself into custody
RIO GRAND CITY – A Starr County woman is expected to turn herself into authorities. She survived a crash that claimed her daughter’s life.
Police say 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz was driving when she slammed into the back of a garbage truck. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
The passenger, 8-year-old Leah Marie Gonzalez, was killed. Police say neither were wearing their seat belt.
Officials also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
FBI conduct raid at Edinburg residence
-
UPDATE: Penitas woman finds 4 dogs dead, possibly poisoned
-
Owner wants truck back after service delayed for nearly a year at...
-
Trio arrested in Harlingen for aggravated robbery, kidnapping of a minor
-
Mother of girl killed in Starr County crash to turn herself into...