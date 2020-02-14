1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Rio Grande City
An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after a car struck a garbage truck in Rio Grande City.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rio Grande City Police Department responded to a car crash on U.S. 83, according to a news release from the city of Rio Grande City.
Officers determined a black Nissan SUV had struck the back of a garbage truck.
The crash injured the driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old woman, and her passenger, an 8-year-old girl, according to the news release. The girl was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Check back for updates.
