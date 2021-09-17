Mother of student seen in viral video speaks out

A woman says her son – a student at San Benito High School - suffered trauma after being pushed by a substitute teacher. Video of the incident was taken Thursday and has gone viral.

"I felt tied up, I couldn't do anything," SanJuanita Garcia said. “People started posting bad things about him trying to say that ‘he was disrespectful,’ ‘it was his fault’ and he was saying ‘it wasn't me.’"

Garcia said her son said the teacher told him to "shut up" - and that’s when the situation started.

"The teacher said ‘shut up,’ and my son said ‘but why do you have to say it that way?’” Garcia said. “And when my son saw that he was coming right at him, he got up. He got scared."

Garcia said the principal told her that the teacher was escorted out of the building. KRGV-TV reached out to the San Benito CISD who sent the following statement:

“The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that on the afternoon of Thursday, September 16, 2021, an incident occurred at San Benito High School between a male employee and a male student.

Personnel concerns and/or issues are addressed according to relevant District policies and procedures. As such, the District has taken the appropriate actions in handling the personnel matter.

At San Benito CISD, our mission is to provide a premier education for all students. The District is equally committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, staff, and visitors.”

The statement made no mention of what those actions were.

Garcia said she has considered pressing charges and has consulted with a lawyer.