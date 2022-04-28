x

Muere gorila en el zoológico Gladys Porter

El personal del zoológico gladys porter está triste tras comunicar el desceso de martha, una muy querida gorila que falleció inesperadamente la noche del martes.

Martha de 32 anos fue la última cría de gorila nacida de la matriarca y el patriarca del zoologico, katunga y lamydoc.

El último bebé de martha, kruger, tiene casi tres años.

