Muere motociclista tras choque vehicular en Mission
Las autoridades informan que un hombre involucrado en un choque vehicular ocurrido en Mission ha muerto.
El choque mortal ocurrió entre la Holland y la Business 83. Las autoridades informan que involucra a un motociclista y otro vehículo.
Ahora trabajamos para conocer la identidad de la víctima. Ese choque es uno de dos registrados.
El segundo ocurrió alrededor de 40 minutos después en la Glasscock y la milla dos y medio, involucrando también a un motociclista, quien las autoridades aseguran no resulto herido de gravedad.
La policía de Mission investiga ambos choques.
