x

Muere motociclista tras choque vehicular en Mission

Muere motociclista tras choque vehicular en Mission
2 hours 41 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 5:42 PM June 02, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Las autoridades informan que un hombre involucrado en un choque vehicular ocurrido en Mission ha muerto.

El choque mortal ocurrió entre la Holland y la Business 83. Las autoridades informan que involucra a un motociclista y otro vehículo. 

Ahora trabajamos para conocer la identidad de la víctima. Ese choque es uno de dos registrados. 

El segundo ocurrió alrededor de 40 minutos después en la Glasscock y la milla dos y medio, involucrando también a un motociclista, quien las autoridades aseguran no resulto herido de gravedad.

La policía de Mission investiga ambos choques.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days