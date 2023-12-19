Multiple Suspects on the Run following Home Invasion
SAN JUAN – Multiple suspects are on the run after a home invasion in San Juan.
It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Friday at a home on Lily Drive.
The San Juan Police Chief says six to eight armed suspects kicked in the front door and assaulted a man inside.
Call San Juan police at 283-8477 if you have any information.
