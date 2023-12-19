x

Multiple Suspects on the Run following Home Invasion

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 May 10, 2019 10:38 PM May 10, 2019 in News - Local

SAN JUAN – Multiple suspects are on the run after a home invasion in San Juan.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Friday at a home on Lily Drive.

The San Juan Police Chief says six to eight armed suspects kicked in the front door and assaulted a man inside.

Call San Juan police at 283-8477 if you have any information.

