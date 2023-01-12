Murder suspect pleas guilty, given 30 years in prison for a June 2020 'stabbing death'

A man will be spending 30 years in prison for a murder that happened back in 2020.

Cornelio Mata Jr., pleaded guilty Wednesday for the June 2020 murder of Yariel Morales.

According to court documents, Morales was stabbed to death at a Texas Inn Motel over a drug deal that went wrong.