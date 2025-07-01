x

Museum of South Texas hosting Tacos & Tequila fiesta

5 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 5:43 PM July 01, 2025 in News - Local

The Museum of South Texas History is inviting the community to a rich celebration of the Rio Grande Valley’s agricultural legacy.

MOSTHistory Presents: Tacos & Tequila is set for Friday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at 200 N Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

“The evening will feature a delicious taco selection, tequila tastings, and live music in a festive setting that honors the stories of the past,” according to the museum’s website.

