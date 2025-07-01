Museum of South Texas hosting Tacos & Tequila fiesta
The Museum of South Texas History is inviting the community to a rich celebration of the Rio Grande Valley’s agricultural legacy.
MOSTHistory Presents: Tacos & Tequila is set for Friday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at 200 N Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.
“The evening will feature a delicious taco selection, tequila tastings, and live music in a festive setting that honors the stories of the past,” according to the museum’s website.
