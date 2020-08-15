Nashville SC plays FC Dallas after shutout win

By The

Associated Press



Nashville SC (1-2-0, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Dallas 1-0, Nashville SC again faces FC Dallas.

FC Dallas went 13-12-9 overall in the 2019 season while going 10-1-6 at home. FC Dallas scored 57 goals last season and recorded 37 assists.

Nashville SC takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 3-2 through its first three games of MLS play.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Nashville SC: Jimmy Medranda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.