National Guard soldiers in the Valley to assist DPS, Border Patrol

Following an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, hundreds of soldiers from the Texas National Guard have been in the Valley since March. They’ve been working with the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol to stop the continuous flow of migrants along the banks of the Rio Grande.

And these soldiers say they expect more migrants to reach the river seeking asylum.

Channel 5 News’ cameras were rolling as soldiers provided a tour to show how they conduct surveillance operations at the border in the city of Roma.

