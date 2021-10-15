National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day encourages HIV testing in the community

An event in Brownsville encouraging the community to get tested for HIV as part of National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day.

The Valley AIDS Council in Brownsville held a Friday event to test members of the public for HIV.

Pedro Coronado, VAC’s deputy chief of organizational development, said Valley Hispanics aren't the only part of the population affected by HIV.

“We are gonna see a more high prevalence of HIV amongst that population, but still it's not enough in terms of the amount of people that need to get tested, “Coronado said. “Everybody should get tested."

Hispanics are often reluctant to get tested due to their immigration status and a general mistrust of the medical community.

According to the CDC, one in six Hispanics who have the virus don’t even know it.

Coronado says he understands it also can be difficult if people don't have access to health care. But if you do test positive, there's plenty of help for people who are looking for treatment.

Free HIV testing is offered at all Valley Aids Council clinic locations including in Harlingen and McAllen.