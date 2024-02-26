NBA to play 2 regular-season games in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.
The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It's the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.
Orlando played Chicago and Utah in Mexico City last season.
The games will be televised by ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico.
