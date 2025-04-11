x

Negocio especializado en confecciones y tejidos de accesorios

6 hours 29 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 10:28 AM April 11, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Tabby & Co Handmade es un negocio especializado en creaciones únicas, cosidas y tejidas a mano, diseñadas con amor y dedicación.

Cada pieza es elaborada cuidadosamente para brindar calidez, estilo y un toque especial para regalar en los momentos más importantes.

Invitada: Yarid Jiménez, propietaria. 

Número de contacto: (773) 998-9156. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

