New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 has a new brush incinerator.
The new machine can burn up to six tons of brush every hour and will help with brush clean up following big storms.
Precinct 3 has been working to get the machine for two years.
"It allows me to be able to help our residents more at a low cost, because before, we were sending our brush to the dump site in Edinburgh that the county is charged by the weight of the brush," Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal said.
The incinerator and operating permits cost the precinct $230,000. That money came from the general fund.
More News
News Video
-
Channel 5 News, HEB partner up to provide school supplies to Valley...
-
Willy the goat found after missing for two weeks
-
New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris
-
Cameron County woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Cameron County man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland