New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 has a new brush incinerator.

The new machine can burn up to six tons of brush every hour and will help with brush clean up following big storms.

Precinct 3 has been working to get the machine for two years.

"It allows me to be able to help our residents more at a low cost, because before, we were sending our brush to the dump site in Edinburgh that the county is charged by the weight of the brush," Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal said.

The incinerator and operating permits cost the precinct $230,000. That money came from the general fund.