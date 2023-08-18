New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 has a new brush incinerator.
The new machine can burn up to six tons of brush every hour and will help with brush clean up following big storms.
Precinct 3 has been working to get the machine for two years.
"It allows me to be able to help our residents more at a low cost, because before, we were sending our brush to the dump site in Edinburg that the county is charged by the weight of the brush," Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said.
The incinerator and operating permits cost the precinct $230,000. That money came from the general fund.
