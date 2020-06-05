x

New coronavirus testing location available in Pharr

3 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 June 05, 2020 10:54 AM June 05, 2020 in News - Local

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Friday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Pharr.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom from Friday to Sunday.

The new testing site will be at the Pharr Events Center – located at 3000 North Cage Boulevard.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days