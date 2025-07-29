New details in Weslaco murder investigation released

The suspect accused of killing his girlfriend in her Weslaco home shot her five times, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Rigoberto Garza was charged with murder on July 18, the day after police said he walked into the Alamo Police Department and confessed to murdering Jessica Mendez.

As previously reported, Garza walked into the police department to make the confession at around 2:30 a.m. on July 17, and said he killed Mendez at her home at the 600 block of 11th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Weslaco police officers were already at Mendez’s home as Garza confessed to police. Weslaco police officers were responding to a welfare check at the home when the Alamo Police Department informed them of Garza’s confession.

The Alamo Police Department also informed Weslaco police officers that Garza’s stepson with special needs was also inside the home with the dead body, the complaint added.

Weslaco police officers made their way into the home after they heard banging from inside, the complaint said.

Officers found the stepson in bed crying, and Mendez’s body was found locked in the master bedroom covered in a blue bed comforter.

The complaint an autopsy performed on Mendez found that she had been shot five times, with one wound to the back of her head believed to be “the fatal wound.”

Aspirated blood was also found on Mendez’s airways, indicating that she was alive for an unknown amount of time after she had been shot, the complaint said.

Jail records show Garza remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.