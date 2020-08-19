New drug being used for COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug Aviptadil to use on critical COVID-19 patients who have respiratory failure.

Dr. Sohail Rao, the president of the DHR Health Institute for Research & Development, announced Tuesday that DHR will be using Aviptadil to help patients fight the virus.

"There are very few tools that are available to reverse or slow down that particular process, allowing the lungs to actually heal and therefore become a good exchange mechanism for oxygen," Rao said.

Watch the video for full story.