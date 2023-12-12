New fence installed along the Rio Grande in Brownsville area

A new immigration related-control efforts are occurring along the border. In the Brownsville area, National Guard troops are installing a new anti-climb barrier.

The office of Governor Greg Abbott released photos showing troops installing a fence with barbed wire near the Fort Brown area.

Some migrants at a migrant camp in Matamoros have said to have seen heavy machinery clearing out land near the Rio Grande's edge, and have also seen Texas military personnel reinforce the fence along the river.

They said some families have tried crossing the river only to get stuck at the edge.

