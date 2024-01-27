New Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies sworn in
Hidalgo County now has 10 new sheriff's office deputies.
The deputies graduated on Friday after nine months of training from the basic peace officer academy.
The deputies are a part of the 39th academy class.
Channel 5 News sends them a big congratulation on their accomplishment.
