New Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies sworn in

6 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, January 27 2024 Jan 27, 2024 January 27, 2024 5:10 PM January 27, 2024 in News - Local

Hidalgo County now has 10 new sheriff's office deputies.

The deputies graduated on Friday after nine months of training from the basic peace officer academy.

The deputies are a part of the 39th academy class.

Channel 5 News sends them a big congratulation on their accomplishment.

