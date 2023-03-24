New high speed internet provider online in the RGV

An internet provider that aims to increase high speed internet access in the Rio Grande Valley is up and running in San Juan and Harlingen.

Despite the availability of internet provider Veexus, a lack of internet access and "connectivity problems still exist throughout the Valley, according to an IT expert.

“My concern is that they're investing a lot of money because there's a lot of opportunity here, but overall, the problem isn't connectivity,” Drew Lentz said. “There's multiple layers to solving the digital divide or the homework gap."

Expense is a big factor. The cables needed for fiber internet service run about $2,000 per mile.