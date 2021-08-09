New IDEA campus in La Joya implementing COVID-19 safety measures

A new IDEA campus in La Joya opened its doors for the first time Monday.

Officials say the new school is doing everything they can to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19, including keeping a limit of two teachers for every 15 students and making sure there's only one kid on every bus seat.

"There's a lot of anxiety and a lot of unknowns for parents," Principle Belinda Gonzalez said.

Signs with safety tips, like ways kids can greet each other without touching, cover the halls to encourage safe practices.