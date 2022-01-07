New inclusive park opens in McAllen

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new inclusive park at McAllen ISD's Blanca E. Sanchez Elementary School.

The park is for children who have mobility or other challenges and is located between Sanchez Elementary and the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex.

It will be open after school hours from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The new park is a partnership between several community and corporate entities, including Hidalgo County Precinct 4, City of McAllen, McAllen ISD, Capable Kids Foundation, H-E-B and Driscoll Children's Hospital.