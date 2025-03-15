x

New KRGV antenna and transmitter operating; viewers advised to rescan channels

New KRGV antenna and transmitter operating; viewers advised to rescan channels
1 day 22 hours 15 minutes ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 3:00 PM March 13, 2025 in News - Local

Big news for KRGV!

For the last couple of weeks, Channel 5 News has been doing upgrades to the transmitter tower.

KRGV General Manager John Kittleman speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to answer any questions viewers may have on obtaining the KRGV signal.

Viewers still having trouble acquiring the KRGV signal are asked to rescan their channels. It's also best to have an outdoor antenna, but if you have an indoor antenna, keep it near a window.

Any questions or concerns, email johnk@krgv.com or engineering@krgv.com.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days