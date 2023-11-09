New medical plane at Weslaco airport to expand care

A new medical plane is coming to the Weslaco airport.

It will respond to emergencies across the Valley. The airplane has a mobile Intensive Care Unit and is equipped to accommodate high risk pregnancies and children.

"The whole purpose of having these aircraft here in the area is to provide better care and better foundational care to our patients," Director of EMS at DHR Health Daniel Tuttle Jr. said.

The aircraft will begin operations on Nov. 15.