New Mexico Senate endorses red-flag gun bill

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state Senate endorsed a red-flag gun bill Friday that has been prompted by concerns about the a mass shooting last year in El Paso, Texas, and suicide prevention efforts. The bill would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports new tools she says will help law enforcement prevent gun violence. Rural sheriffs oppose the Democratic-sponsored legislation, arguing that officers can already intervene in the event of mental health crisis and detain people for their own safety or who present a danger to others.

