New mobile coronavirus testing site opens in Mission
A new coronavirus testing site opens on Friday at the Mission Community Center.
An appointment is required to get tested.
Testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom
To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.
