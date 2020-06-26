x

New mobile coronavirus testing site opens in Mission

2 hours 2 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 10:26 PM June 25, 2020 in News - Local

A new coronavirus testing site opens on Friday at the Mission Community Center.

An appointment is required to get tested.

Testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.

