New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department

The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force.

Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27.

“Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the summer was... there was a lot of support for our law enforcement team so it wasn't just talk, it was action."

The district has also held several safety trainings for students, staff and teachers.