New partnership ensures water will still be provided to Agua SUD customers in Mission

The city of Mission will now be able to provide water to Agua Special Utility District customers in their city if the district’s water system is shut off.

Agua SUD customers in Mission will benefit from the newly signed agreement, should system issues cause water from Agua SUD to be shut off during an emergency.

“We have more than enough infrastructure in that area to do this,” Mission Assistant City Manager J.P. Terrazas said.

Terrazas said Agua SUD approached them about the partnership. Their systems have already been connected to allow Mission to share water.

The city will charge Agua SUD when the water is shared.

“We pay $1.85 per thousand gallons, and we're going to be charging Agua SUD $2.50 per thousand gallons,” Terrazas said. “So we will be making [around] 65 cents per gallon."

Agua SUD hasn't needed to use the mission water supply, yet.

Terrazas said when they do, it's a win-win situation.

“We want to help out and be good faith neighbors, but also we'll be making money out of it,” Terrazas said.

