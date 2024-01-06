New policy benefits construction of new international bridge in Brownsville

Plans to build a new international bridge in Brownsville are moving forward.

The Flor de Mayo International Bridge is getting a speedier approval process following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Under the new law, permits for international bridge projects now have a maximum of 120 days to receive permits without the completion of environmental reviews.

The Flor de Mayo International Bridge will be one of three new international bridge projects in south Texas.

