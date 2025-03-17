x

New project aims to clean up alleys in Pharr

5 hours 32 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 12:58 PM March 17, 2025 in News - Local

The Pharr Public Works Department is zeroing in on alleyways. 

The city announced the launch of the Alley Maintenance Project. As part of the project, public works employees will clear debris and trim overgrown grass and tree limbs from Pharr alleys.

The alleyways will also be leveled with recycled pavement material, according to a news release.

Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said neighbors are responsible for maintaining the alleys, but illegal dumping is a safety concern. 

“There's overgrown grass, we don't know what's there,” Marin said. “We don't expect the residents to go out there and clean that themselves."

According to a news release, the project is starting on the south side of Pharr before progressing to Pharr’s west, east, and north side.

The Pharr Public Works Department will continue to clean alleys as needed once they finish their sweep. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

