New Region One program helping people get their teaching certificates
The Region One Education Service Center is helping more than two dozen people get their teaching certifications, specifically in the fields of math and science.
The Region One Educator Preparation & Development Program provides training and support for campus and district leadership, according to the website. Those interested in achieving alternative certification as Texas teachers or principals can also receive training.
The program aims to get more teachers in the classroom.
The grant money Region One received from the Rio South Texas Education Agency to fund the program is enough to sponsor 25 people who are looking to become full-time teachers.
Region One officials said this is a great opportunity that will relieve some financial burdens.
The program still has some spots available for its next round of classes, set to begin in May 2025.
