New street lights shine bright in Edinburg subdivision

New streetlights are on in the Dos Vientos Subdivision in east Edinburg in the San Carlos area.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says 15 new streetlights were installed.

"This process took about a year for them to get all the signatures and get vetted and so forth, and it's taken about maybe three, four months for the lights to actually get installed and that's why we're here today, to celebrate that they're now lit up," Torres said.

About 200 people live in that neighborhood.