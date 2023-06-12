New stroke unit fully opens at South Texas Health System McAllen

Stroke patients can now get specialized care at South Texas Health System McAllen now that their new stroke unit is fully open.

It comes as STHS report a 20 percent increase in stroke patients at their hospitals since January 2021. Doctors link the spike to a rise in obesity in the Rio Grande Valley.

"Being here in this dedicated unit, they see these same types of patients every day, so they can really hone in on what those patients need to get them to the next level of care for the best outcomes," STHS Chief Nursing Officer Kennetha Foster said.

The new stroke unit has 30 beds and health workers assigned to the unit are specially trained. They include physical, occupational and speech therapists.