New training program aims to address paramedic shortage
The Mercedes Fire Department is hoping a new training program will increase the amount of paramedics in the area.
Several local fire-based emergency medical services say they're facing a shortage of paramedics as several of them are leaving the Valley for better opportunities.
“We noticed there was a decline in the amount of certified paramedics and a lot of our cities and communities that have fire-based EMS are needing services and the certification of the paramedic," Mercedes EMS Coordinator Armando Martinez said.
To combat this, the Mercedes Fire Department is offering a six-month training course that involves in-class coursework and clinical rotations at DHR Health and Knapp Medical Center.
Watch the video above for the full story.
