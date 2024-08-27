New York City FC hosts Houston in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press



Houston Dynamo (9-11-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (9-4-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference play.

New York City FC is 5-1-4 in home games. New York City FC ranks seventh in the league with 113 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game.

The Dynamo are 2-8-0 in road games. Houston is 5-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heber leads New York City FC with nine goals. Maxi Moralez has four goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Alberth Elis has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Romell Quioto has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.9 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Houston: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Houston: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

