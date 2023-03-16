Newly completed drainage project aims to provide flooding relief to Mercedes residents

A new drainage project is expected to benefit about 15,000 people in the Mercedes area.

Residents say they look forward to the day their streets don't flood after a storm.

Maria Rosas said the community was affected by two major flood events in 2018 and 2019.

“It got flooded here, it was several feet deep,” Rosa recalled. “Firefighters were bringing us water and food because we couldn't leave. A lot my neighbors’ houses flooded half way. Everything got messed up — the floor, the furniture, everything they had.”

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the problem was that the water wasn't flowing out of the Anaquitas drainage ditch quick enough.

In June 2022, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 broke ground on the Anaquitas Drainage Project to increase the ditch’s drainage capacity.

“It allows that water to flow out a lot faster,” Fuentes said. “That will allow for us to continue to receive water from our local residences, from our streets, from our homes to try to protect life and property.”

The new and improved drainage structure cost $1.6 million to build, and it was paid for with a bond the county received after the 2018 floods.

Residents look forward to seeing how well it works.

“I won't believe it until I see it” Rosas said. “Because for years they've been making us promises and promises, and nothing has changed.”

Commissioner Fuentes said the drain was built to last.