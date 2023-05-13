Newly processed migrants wait to continue their asylum process

Hundreds of migrants processed by Border Patrol expressed relief Friday at being able to continue their journey to asylum.

The migrants at the downtown Brownsville bus station were cleared ahead of the end of Title 42.

But other migrants seeking asylum now that title 42 is off the books may not be experiencing that same victory.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance has been crossing into Reynosa and Matamoros for the last several weeks to educate migrants there on the new asylum process.

“Yesterday at midnight should have been a time for us to celebrate,” Haitian Bridge Alliance Executive Director Guerline Jozef said. “Unfortunately, with new policies — the asylum ban, we have to continue to fight."

The group says despite the tough fight, the migrants they've worked with are not giving up at the chance to seek asylum in the U.S.

Officials say they hope to expand the CBP One app to allow up to a 1,000 appointments each day to allow more people to seek asylum.

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED:

Understanding the difference between Title 42 and Title 8 in immigration process

Title 42 is ending. Here's what it has done, and how US immigration policy is changing