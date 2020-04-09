Night lights at school fields across nation a 'sign of hope'

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

The principal at Dumas High School in the Texas Panhandle wanted a way to brighten spirits for students stuck at home during the pandemic. Brett Beesley's decision to turn on the stadium lights quickly became a nationwide trend. Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam flips the switch each weeknight at 8 p.m. for an hour of hope and encouragement. He's joined at the field by his daughter, Lyssa, a senior at the school. Athletic officials in Colorado and Minnesota helped spread the word and spur movements in their states, too.

