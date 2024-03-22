x

No appointment needed for McAllen passport fair

The city of McAllen is helping people ensure their passports are up-to-date. 

A passport fair will be held at the city of McAllen on Saturday, March 23.

The fair will happen at the parking garage located in downtown McAllen at 221 S. 15th St.

Appointments are not required.

The fair starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. that same day.

