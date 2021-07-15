x

No injuries reported after crop duster crash in Edcouch

Thursday, July 15 2021
By: Monica De Anda, Marco Vecchio

No injuries were reported after a crop duster plane crashed in a field in Edcouch near Texas State Highway 107 and Mile 2 on Thursday.

Authorities said the pilot made it out of the crash OK and denied medical attention.

The Edcouch fire and police departments and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

At one point the plane was on fire, but it was put out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

