No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Edinburg restaurant

Photo credit: City of Edinburg.

No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Edinburg Tuesday afternoon, according to city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the restaurant El Patio Café — located at 2207 S. Closner Blvd. — after receiving the report of the one-vehicle crash.

The female driver cooperated with officers at the scene and there is no suspicion of intoxication, Lerma added in the news release.

There were no patrons inside the restaurant when the crash happened, according to the release.

El Patio Café announced on Facebook they will be closed till further notice due to needed repairs.