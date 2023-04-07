No injuries reported in crash that temporarily closed portion of the expressway

The city of Edinburg said no injuries were reported after a car caught fire on the expressway Friday after a crash.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of I-69C/US 281 when a Mitsubishi stalled on the expressway and was hit by another vehicle.

The Mitsubishi caught on fire.

The roads were closed for about an hour Friday morning as the scene was cleared.